Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Bhiwandi West profile: Congress reposes faith in Shoeb Ashfaque again despite defeat in 2014

Bhiwandi West Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates could file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are three reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste categories in the Thane district — Bhiwandi Rural (ST), Shahapur (ST) and Ambarnath (SC).

Constituency Name—Bhiwandi West

Constituency Number—136

District Name—Thane

Total Electors—272722

Female Electors—109188

Male Electors—163464

Third Gender—70

Reserved—No

Result in previous elections—In 2009, Abdul Rashid Tahir Momin of Samajwadi Party won this seat with 30,825 votes against independent candidate Sainath (Bhau) Rangarao Pawar who netted 29,134 votes. In 2014, Choughule Mahesh Prabhakar of BJP won this seat with 42,483 votes against Khan Shoeb Ashfaq of Congress who netted 39,157 votes in his name. In 2019, Congress is fielding the former runner up Shoeb Ashfaque (Guddu).