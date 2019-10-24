Bhiwandi Rural Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Bhiwandi Rural Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates could file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are three reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste categories in the Thane district — Bhiwandi Rural (ST), Shahapur (ST) and Ambarnath (SC).

Constituency Name - Bhiwandi Rural

Constituency Number - 134

District Name - Thane

Total Electors - 2,85,204

Female Electors - 1,36,080

Male Electors - 1,49,116

Third Gender - 8

Reserved - Yes (ST)

Results in previous elections—In 2009, Savara Vishnu Rama of BJP won this seat with 46,996 votes against Patil Shantaram Dundaram of NCP who managed 44,804 votes in total. In 2014, Shantaram Tukaram More of Shiv Sena won this seat with 57,082 votes against BJP candidate and former runner up Shantaram Dundaram who netted 47,922 votes.

Demography: Falling in Thane district of Maharashtra, Bhiwandi Rural Assembly has a total of 74.36 percent rural and 25.64 percent urban population. Out of 4,34,070 total population, the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) ratio is 4.28 and 26.36, as per Datanet India.

