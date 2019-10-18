Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Bhiwandi East profile: Survival of powerloom industry forms central poll issue in India's Manchester

Bhiwandi East Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are three reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste categories in the Thane district — Bhiwandi Rural (ST), Shahapur (ST) and Ambarnath (SC).

Constituency Name— Bhiwandi East

Constituency Number—137

District Name—Thane

Total Electors—267761

Female Electors—104831

Male Electors—162905

Third Gender—25

Reserved—No

Result in previous elections—In 2009, Abu Aasim Azami of Samajwadi Party won this seat with 37,584 votes against Shiv Sena's Yogesh Ramesh Patil who netted 24,599 votes. In 2014, Rupesh Laxman Mhatre of Shiv Sena defeated Santosh Manjayya Shetty of BJP 33,541 votes.

Demographics – As of 2011, population of Bhiwandi is 7,09,665. Bhiwandi is a Lok Sabha constituency that comprises of six Vidhan Sabha seats, namely Bhiwandi Rural, Shahapur, Bhiwandi West, Bhiwandi West, Kalyan West, and Murbad. This constituency is located in Thane district.

It is known for its powerloom industry and is considered a textile hub, earning itself the name ‘India’s Manchester’. The crisis resulting out of closure of these looms is one of the biggest poll issues in the constituency in these elections.

In Bhiwandi East, the Congress party has pitted Santosh Shetty against SP candidate Rais Sheikh. Shetty used to be a BJP party worker until he was named as Congress candidate. Manoj Waman Gulvi of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Rupesh Laxman Mhatre of the Shiv Sena have also been fielded in this constituency.

