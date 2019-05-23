Bhind Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Sandhya Ray of BJP wins

Bhind Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 2

Total Electors: 15,98,169 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,90,851

Female Electors: 7,07,318

Assembly Constituencies: Ater, Bhind, Lahar, Mehgaon, Gohad, Sewda, Bhander, Datia

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This seat has consistently elected BJP candidates since 1989. Between 1996 and 2009, Ram Lakhan Singh represented the constituency. In 2009 elections, Ashok Argal won the seat before being replaced by Bhagirath Prasad Singh, who currently represents Bhind in the Lok Sabha.

Demography: Bhind is situated in the Chambal region, which is one of the most fertile regions in India. The constituency covers the whole of Bhind and Datia district. The constituency has a significant number of Dalit voters as well as the influential upper castes like Thakur and Brahmins. Lodhis and Yadavs, both OBC communities, are also found in sizeable numbers in this constituency.

