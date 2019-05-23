Bharuch Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Mansukhbhai Vasava from BJP is likely to win

Bharuch Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 22

Total electors: 14,17,548

Female electors: 6,82,687

Male electors: 7,34,861

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes

Assembly constituencies: Karjan, Dediapada (ST), Jambusar, Vagra, Jhagadia (ST), Bharuch, Ankleshwar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A BJP bastion, the sitting MP has been Mansukhbhai Vasava since 1999.

Demographics: It covers parts of Vadodara, Narmada and the entire Bharuch district. Bharuch district has a population of 15,51,019 persons and comprises 76.6 percent Hindus and 22.1 percent Muslims. The seat reportedly also has the highest number of Muslim voters in the state. Narmada district also receives under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.