Bharuch Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Mansukhbhai Vasava from BJP is likely to win

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai Vasava 404,347 Votes 55% Votes
INC Sherkhan Abdulsakur Pathan 198,536 Votes 27% Votes
BTP Chhotubhai Amarsinh Vasava 94,894 Votes 13% Votes
IND Sindha Kiritsinh Alias Jalamsinh Nathubava 10,223 Votes 1% Votes
IND Solanki Rajeshbhai Lallubhai 5,329 Votes 1% Votes
IND Vasava Navinbhai Himmatbhai 5,226 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Vasava Rajeshbhai Chimanbhai 4,202 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 4,048 Votes 1% Votes
IND Vikramsinh Dalsukhbhai Gohil 2,587 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sapa Rafikbhai Sulemanbhai 2,539 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ashokchandra Bhikhubhai Parmar 1,923 Votes 0% Votes
SYVP Pathan Salimkhan Sadikkhan 1,424 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mukhtiyar Abdulrahim Shaikh (Bansimama) 1,392 Votes 0% Votes
IND Patel Imran Umarjibhai 1,003 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jitendra Parmar (Jitu Chowkidar) 893 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Sukhdev Bhikhabhai Vasava 840 Votes 0% Votes
APDP Sabbirbhai Musabhai Patel 534 Votes 0% Votes
YJJP Vashi Narendrasinh Randhirsinh 534 Votes 0% Votes
Bharuch Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 22

Total electors: 14,17,548

Female electors: 6,82,687

Male electors: 7,34,861

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes

Assembly constituencies: Karjan, Dediapada (ST), Jambusar, Vagra, Jhagadia (ST), Bharuch, Ankleshwar

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: A BJP bastion, the sitting MP has been Mansukhbhai Vasava since 1999.

Demographics: It covers parts of Vadodara, Narmada and the entire Bharuch district. Bharuch district has a population of 15,51,019 persons and comprises 76.6 percent Hindus and 22.1 percent Muslims. The seat reportedly also has the highest number of Muslim voters in the state. Narmada district also receives under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

