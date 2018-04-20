You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Bharatiya Janata Party announces third list of candidates for Karnataka polls, fields Gopal Rao against Siddaramaiah

Politics FP Staff Apr 20, 2018 17:55:37 IST

Releasing its third list of candidates on Friday for the upcoming Karnataka polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lifted the suspense on who would challenge the incumbent chief minister by fielding Gopal Rao from Chamundeshwari against Siddaramaiah. In the latest list of candidates for 59 seats, the party also changed the existing candidate in Kolar Gold Field (SC) seat.

The Gandhi Nagar seat in the capital city of Bengaluru has been given to Saptagiri Gowda who is BJP State Youth wing in Karnataka. While, the Mandya seat which was in news for actor Ambareesh's tussle with Congress over his candidature, has been handed over to Basavegowda.

The Hunsur seat which was once represented by former chief minister D. Devaraj Urs for six terms is now under the command of Ramesh Kumar.

The party also announced a replacement for the Kolar Gold Field (SC) seat which will now be represented by S. Ashwini.

BJP on Monday had released its second list of 82 candidates for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly polls which included names like G. Somashekar Reddy who is the younger brother of Bellary mining baron G. Janardhan Reddy.

Other prominent candidates in the second list were former BJP ministers Murgesh Nirani, Hartalu Halappa, MP Renukacharya, Krishnaiah Shetty, and K. Subramanya Naidu and Kumar Bangarappa, who switched over from the ruling Congress and is the son of former chief minister S. Bangarappa.

The party had released its first list of 72 candidates, including three women on 8 April.


Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 17:55 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores