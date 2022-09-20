Rahul Gandhi glorifying hijab, Congress doing everything to prove it survives on appeasement politics: BJP

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tuesday intensified its attack on the Congress and accused the party of appeasement politics and communalisation. BJP’s CT Ravi has shared a photo of Rahul Gandhi with a burqa and hijab clad girl and wrote, “Bharat Jodo Yatra is nothing but a COMMUNAL YATRA to save the sinking ‘Fake Gandhis’.”

“From patronising a controversial Christian Pastor to glorifying the hijab, CONgress co-owner Rahul Gandhi is doing everything to prove that he and his party survive on ‘appeasement politics’,” BJP National General Secretary in-charge of Goa, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu CT Ravi said.

Rahul Gandhi's picture with hijab girl in burqa

The pictures shared by the Congress on its official Twitter handle on Monday (20 September) shows Rahul Gandhi walking along with a little girl wearing burqa and hijab, holding her hand.

Through the picture, BJP is trying to put forward the point the regressive mentality of the Congress party. The grand old party talks about the women empowerment, but by doing so, they are promoting and allowing the use of hijab even on young girls.

Hijab has been politics at play in southern India be it Kerala or Karnataka. It is to be recalled that during hijab protest in Karnataka, the Congress came in support of students who were asked to remove the headgear and said that it is right of the women the way they want to dress.

Notably, the matter of hijab row and uniform dressing in school is being heard by the Supreme Court.

"Rahul Ghandhi is not even aware of what is unleashing. By patronising, holding hand of a small girl in hijab, he is trying to pass a message that hijab is all right and it is good for girls, while for a small girl putting her behind pardah, or hijab, without her assent is actually oppression," political observer and RSS member Ratan Sharda said.

He further asked, "Does he really believe in progressivism, liberalism and women equality and their right of what they can wear."

Rahul Gandhi meets controversial Tamil pastor

The picture of Rahul with hijab clad girl comes days after Rahul, during his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, met the controversial Tamil pastor George Ponnaiah in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu.

A clip of Rahul's interaction with the Tamil Nadu pastor went viral, in which he was heard asking, "Jesus Christ is a form of God? Is that right?" to which the Tamil Nadu priest George Ponniah replied, "He is the real God."

Ponniah goes on to say, “God reveals him(self) as a man, a real person…not like Shakti…so we see a human person.”

Ponniah has a history of delivering provocative statements that have in the past landed him in trouble. He was arrested in July last year in Kallikudi, Madurai for allegedly making a ‘hate speech’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, DMK Minister and others.

Hijab protests in Iran

While Rahul is seen walking holding hand of a young girl wearing burqa and hijab, protests are being carried out in Iran over the death of a young woman who had been arrested by the "morality police" that enforces a strict dress code.

Authorities on Friday had announced that 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in a hospital after three days in a coma after being arrested by Tehran’s morality police during a visit to the capital on 13 September. Other than the hijab rule, the police provided no explanation for why she was detained.

Mother of Amini said that her daughter was following the rules and wearing a long, loose robe. She further said that her daughter was detained as she exited the subway with her brother, despite his pleas that they were visitors to the city.

The death caused furor in the country with demonstrations in Tehran, including at several universities, and in Mashhad. Agitators marched down Hijab Street, or “headscarf street", in central Tehran, denouncing the morality police.

With inputs from agencies

