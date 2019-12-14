Bharat Bachao Rally LIVE Updates: 'My name is not Rahul Savarkar,' Rahul Gandhi declines BJP's demand for apology for his 'Rape in India' remark

Bharat Bachao Rally LATEST Update: Reacting sharply to BJP's demand for apology on his 'Rape in India' comment in a Jharkhand rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vehemently declined to do and said, "My name is Rahul Gandhi not Rahul Savarkar. I stand with the truth."
Targeting the BJP government, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stepped up the attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and blamed him for the economic slowdown in the last six years.
"People were getting employment due to MGNREGA. Our economy was developing at a rate that the world turned their attention to us, but in six years of Modi government, our economy has tanked, people are losing jobs, factories are shutting down," she said.
Among the first to address the rally was senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who was released on bail earlier In December after spending over 100 days in Tihar Jail in the INX Media case.
"In six months, the Narendra Modi government has completely wrecked the economy. There is one bad news every day," alleged Chidambaram.
Congress leaders led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will participate in the Bharat Bachao rally at Ramlila grounds on Saturday to highlight the "divisive and disruptive" policies of the BJP government.
Top party leaders will also address the rally and highlight the "failures" of the Modi government and its alleged attempt to divide the country and its people.
The party's Overseas Congress will join the Bharat Bachao rally through demonstrations around the world.
Members of the @INCOverseas will join the Bharat Bachao Rally by demonstrating around the world. Our message to save India from divisiveness, arrogance & incompetence will be spread worldwide.
"Our message to save India from divisiveness, arrogance and incompetence will be spread worldwide," the Overseas Congress said.
Top Congress leaders including Ahmed Patel, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Avinash Pande visited the Ramlila grounds and made an assessment of the preparations for Saturday's 'Bharat Bachao' rally.
Delhi: Preparations underway at Ramlila Maidan where Congress is organising 'Bharat Bachao' rally today. pic.twitter.com/nRvz8RHcJV
Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra claimed that over 50,000 people from the city will take part in the protest.
Mukesh Sharma, Delhi Congress chief spokesperson, said lakhs of party workers and people from other parts of the country will attend the rally.
Updated Date: Dec 14, 2019 13:36:26 IST
The party's Overseas Congress will join the Bharat Bachao rally through demonstrations around the world.
