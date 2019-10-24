Bhandup West Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Bhandup West Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Constituency Name—Bhandup West

Constituency Number—157

District Name— Mumbai Suburban

Total Electors— 2,82,418

Female Electors—1,26,779

Male Electors—1,55,609

Third Gender—30

Reserved—No

Results in previous elections—In 2009, Shishir Shinde of MNS won this seat with 68,302 votes against Nalawade Shivaji Rao Vishnu of NCP who netted 37,359 votes in his favour. In 2014, Ashok Patil of the Shiv Sena won this seat with 48,151 votes against BJP's Kotak Manoj who received 43,379 votes.

In the upcoming Assembly elections, the Shiv Sena's Ramesh Gajanan Korgaonkar will contest against the Congress' Suresh Harishchandra Koparkar.

Demographics—Bhandup is a suburban community within the Municipal Corporation of Mumbai, in Maharashtra. The name Bhandup is derived from Bhandupeshwar, one of the names of the Hindu god Lord Shiva. An old temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Bhandupeshwar Mahadev Mandir, is located in Bhandup.

