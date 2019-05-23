Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 11:24:52 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
PPI(D) B.D. Borkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA K.N. Nanhe 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSCP Maraskolhe Bhojraj Isulal 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kalchuri Nilesh Paransingh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Adv. Jaiswal Virendrakumar Kasturchand 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gajbhiye Pramod Hiraman 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Sunil Baburao Mendhe 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Dr. Vijaya Rajesh Nandurkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Patle Rajendra Sahasram 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Devidas Santuji Lanjewar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Sunil Sampat Chawale 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sumit Vijay Pande 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Suhas Anil Funde 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Panchabudhe Nana Jairam 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 16,56,284

Female electors: 8,14,842

Male electors: 8,41,442

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, it was created in 2008. Sakoli Assembly segment was added from Chimur Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved due to delimitation. Bhandara, Tumsar, Tirora and Gondia Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Bhandara Lok Sabha constituency

Assembly constituencies: Tumsar, Bhandara (SC), Sakoli, Arjuni Morgaon (SC), Tirora, Gondia

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a BJP stronghold. Chunnilalbhau Thakur and Patle Shishupal Natthu of the BJP won the seat in 1999 and 2004 respectively. However, senior NCP leader Praful Patel got the seat in 2009 but lost to BJP’s Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole in 2014.

Demographics: The Kunbi community is the most prominent in this constituency, as it has about 3 lakh voters. The second most powerful is the Powar community with about 2.5 lakh votes. Dalits contribute about 1.75 lakh votes, followed by tribals, Kohalis and fishermen. The Teli community also has 2.5 lakh voters.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:24:52 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile