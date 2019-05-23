Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 16,56,284

Female electors: 8,14,842

Male electors: 8,41,442

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, it was created in 2008. Sakoli Assembly segment was added from Chimur Lok Sabha constituency which was dissolved due to delimitation. Bhandara, Tumsar, Tirora and Gondia Assembly segments were added from erstwhile Bhandara Lok Sabha constituency

Assembly constituencies: Tumsar, Bhandara (SC), Sakoli, Arjuni Morgaon (SC), Tirora, Gondia

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a BJP stronghold. Chunnilalbhau Thakur and Patle Shishupal Natthu of the BJP won the seat in 1999 and 2004 respectively. However, senior NCP leader Praful Patel got the seat in 2009 but lost to BJP’s Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole in 2014.

Demographics: The Kunbi community is the most prominent in this constituency, as it has about 3 lakh voters. The second most powerful is the Powar community with about 2.5 lakh votes. Dalits contribute about 1.75 lakh votes, followed by tribals, Kohalis and fishermen. The Teli community also has 2.5 lakh voters.

