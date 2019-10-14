Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Bhandara profile: 14 candidates in the fray as Brass City gears up to elect next MLA

Bhandara Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Bhandara district — Bhandara.

Constituency Name – Bhandara

Constituency Number – 61

District – Bhandara

Total Electors – 3,70,690

Female Electors – 1,85,474

Male Electors – 1,85,216

Others – 0

Reserved – Yes (SC)

Results in previous elections: In 1999, BJP candidate Aswale Ram Gopal won this seat with 39,9968 votes against Congress candidate Anandrao Tukaramji Wanjari who secured only 28,079 votes. In the 2004 Assembly election, NCP candidate Panchabudhe Nana Jairam defeated Gopal in a tight contest, winning the seat with a thin margin of 1,111 votes. In 2009, Shiv Sena candidate Bhondekar Narendra Bhojraj won the seat receiving 1,03,880 votes against NCP candidate Gadkari Mahendra Husanji. In 2014, Avsare R Punaji of the BJP won this seat against the BSP candidate Gadhave Dewangana Vijay with a total of 83,408 votes.

According to the Election Commission website, there are fourteen MLAs in the fray for the 2019 election in the constituency reserved under Scheduled Caste category. The BJP has fielded Arvind Manohar Bhaladhare while the Congress has fielded Jaideep Jogendra Kawade. Also, in the fray are Dilip Bhajandas Motghare of Bahujan Samaj Party, and Visarjan (Vinod) Sajjan Chausare of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi.

Demographics: Bhandara is also known as “Brass City".