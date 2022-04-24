Bhagwant Mann to visit Delhi government schools, Mohalla clinics with Arvind Kejriwal tomorrow
During the visit, Education and Health ministers, as well as top officials of both the states will also be present tomorrow
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will visit government schools and Mohalla clinics in the national capital on Monday.
During the visit, Education and Health ministers, as well as top officials of both the states, will also be present tomorrow.
"Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, will visit Delhi government schools and mohalla clinics on April 25. Education and Health Ministers, as well as top officials of both the states, will also be present during the visit," said the Delhi CM office.
The Punjab chief minister was also scheduled to visit the Delhi government schools on April 18, but it was later postponed. However, the reason behind the postponement of Bhagwant Mann was not ascertained.
Kejriwal had earlier announced that his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and his ministers will visit Delhi government schools on Monday to see the "remarkable improvement" the AAP regime has brought in them.
His remarks came days after Opposition parties alleged that the Punjab government was being run through "remote control" from Delhi after Kejriwal held a meeting in the city with the state's top bureaucrats in Mann's absence.
Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin visited government schools and mohalla clinics with Chief Minister Kejriwal.
Stalin who was on a three-day visit to the national capital visited the schools on April 1 had said that his government is replicating the model of Delhi's government schools in Tamil Nadu.
