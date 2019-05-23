Bhadrak Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Bhadrak Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 7

Total Electors: 14,69,498 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,74,566

Female Electors: 6,94,932

Assembly Constituencies: Soro, Simulia, Bhandaripokhari, Bhadrak, Basudevpur, Dhamnagar, Chandabali

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Arjun Charan Sethi of the BJD has been the sitting MP since 1998.

Demography: Bhadrak is one of the few constituencies in Odisha, where Muslims form a significant chunk of the population. In fact, Bhadrak city is estimated to have at least one-third Muslim population. The city was in the news a few years ago for incidents of communal violence. Additionally, Scheduled Castes comprise at least 20 percent of the population in Bhadrak.

