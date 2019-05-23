Co-presented by


Bhadrak Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

May 23, 2019

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
KLS Laxmipriya Jena 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pitambar Sethi 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Kirtan Bihari Malik 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Muralidhar Jena 0 Votes 0% Votes
AITC Tilottama Jena 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Madhumita Sethi 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJD Manjulata Mandal 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Avimanyu Sethi 0 Votes 0% Votes

Bhadrak Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 7

Total Electors: 14,69,498 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,74,566

Female Electors: 6,94,932

Assembly Constituencies: Soro, Simulia, Bhandaripokhari, Bhadrak, Basudevpur, Dhamnagar, Chandabali

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Arjun Charan Sethi of the BJD has been the sitting MP since 1998.

Demography: Bhadrak is one of the few constituencies in Odisha, where Muslims form a significant chunk of the population. In fact, Bhadrak city is estimated to have at least one-third Muslim population. The city was in the news a few years ago for incidents of communal violence. Additionally, Scheduled Castes comprise at least 20 percent of the population in Bhadrak.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:21:04 IST

