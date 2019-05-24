Bhadohi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Bhadohi Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency number: 78
Total electors: 18,34,598 (2014 estimates)
Female electors: 8,18,598
Male electors: 10,16,000
Reserved: No
Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008
Assembly Constituencies: Pratappur, Handia, Bhadohi, Gyanpur, Aurai
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009 elections, Gorakhnath Pandey registered a victory on this seat. In 2014 elections, Virendra Singh of the BJP won the seat.
Demographics: Dalits, followed by Brahmins and Muslims are the most dominant groups in the electoral landscape of Bhadohi, which is situated in Eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:08:49 IST