Bhadohi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Bhadohi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 78

Total electors: 18,34,598 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,18,598

Male electors: 10,16,000

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008

Assembly Constituencies: Pratappur, Handia, Bhadohi, Gyanpur, Aurai

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009 elections, Gorakhnath Pandey registered a victory on this seat. In 2014 elections, Virendra Singh of the BJP won the seat.

Demographics: Dalits, followed by Brahmins and Muslims are the most dominant groups in the electoral landscape of Bhadohi, which is situated in Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

