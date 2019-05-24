Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Bhadohi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 15:08:49 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Ramesh Chand 510,029 Votes 49% Votes
BSP Rangnath Mishra 466,414 Votes 45% Votes
INC Ramakant 25,604 Votes 2% Votes
Nota Nota 9,087 Votes 1% Votes
IND Saiyyad Mohammad Arif 5,050 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Dr. Rajesh Kumar Verma 4,648 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Akhilesh 4,570 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sushil 4,052 Votes 0% Votes
IND Santlal 2,764 Votes 0% Votes
HND Vinod 1,943 Votes 0% Votes
IND Satish Bahadur 1,819 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ram Sakha 1,764 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kuldeep 1,646 Votes 0% Votes
Bhadohi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 78

Total electors: 18,34,598 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,18,598

Male electors: 10,16,000

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008

Assembly Constituencies: Pratappur, Handia, Bhadohi, Gyanpur, Aurai

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009 elections, Gorakhnath Pandey registered a victory on this seat. In 2014 elections, Virendra Singh of the BJP won the seat.

Demographics: Dalits, followed by Brahmins and Muslims are the most dominant groups in the electoral landscape of Bhadohi, which is situated in Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:08:49 IST

