Bhabanipur bypoll: BJP fields lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal to take on Mamata Banerjee

The BJP on Friday nominated party leader Priyanka Tibrewal for the 30 September bypoll for the Bhabanipur Assembly seat against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Tibrewal, a lawyer by profession, is one of the petitioners in the post-poll violence cases against the TMC government in the Calcutta High Court. The party also announced the names of Milan Ghosh and Sujit Das for Samserganj and Jangipur seats respectively.

Banerjee, who is the chief of the Trinamool Congress, needs to get elected as an MLA in order to continue as chief minister. The TMC had announced her candidature on 5 September. Mamata had won from Bhabanipur twice since 2011. She had moved out of her traditional seat to fight in Nandigram during the Assembly polls earlier this year but lost to his former close aide Suvendu Adhikari who contested on a BJP ticket.

The bypoll will be held on 30 September along with the elections to two seats in Murshidabad district — Samserganj and Jangipur — where polling was countermanded during the eight-phase assembly elections conducted earlier this year due to death of candidates. The notification for the election to the three seats was issued on 6 September, beginning the nomination process. The last date for filing nominations is 13 September. Votes will be counted on 3 October.

So who is Priyanka Tibrewal?

Tibrewal has been in the BJP since August 2014 and joined the saffron party after being encouraged by BJP leader Babul Supriyo as a legal advisor. Tibrewal also fought the 2021 Assembly elections from Entally, but lost to TMC's Swarna Kamal Saha.

She has a Bachelor of Law, from Hazra Law College, University of Calcutta (2007) and a Masters in Business Administration- Assumption University, Thailand (2009).

She is also the is the vice-president of BJP’s youth wing in West Bengal. During her over six-year stint in the BJP, she handled several important tasks and in August 2020, she was made the vice president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in West Bengal. According to The Indian Express, Tibrewal has been an active and vocal young leader of the party in the state.

Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, Tibrewal said she had already taken on the TMC in court for post-poll violence and defeated the party. "This is the second time I will challenge her. I was born in Bhabanipur and know every lane, by-lane of this area; this is my ‘nanibari’," she told the news channel. She was one of the petitioners in the post-poll violence cases in the Calcutta High Court.

