Bhabanipur By-Election 2021 LIVE Updates: The Election Commission said polling was delayed in one of the booths in Bhabanipur due to the mock poll drive exercise and not rigging of the booth as alleged by the BJP

The Chief Minister has had to contest because, despite her own party's tremendous victory in the Assembly polls held this April-May, she could not win from Nandigram.

Over three lakh voters of Bhabanipur, a south Kolkata legislative constituency, will today seal the fate of Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, who is looking to enter the state Assembly before the end of her six-month period, generally allowed to a chief ministerial candidate before they can get elected to Assembly.

Priyanka Tibrewal, the 41-year-old who is BJP's candidate against Mamata Banerjee said, "We're hoping for fair elections. Security deployment is very important. I will visit polling booths in the area today. The state government is in fear right now."

BJP candidate from Bhabanipur Priyanka Tibrewal accused TMC's Madan Mitra of tampering with an EVM at the polling booth where Mamata Banerjee is set to vote.

Election Commission officials in Bhabanipur tols News18, We are keeping a very close watch inside the booths through web cameras to ensure that Covid 'protocols are followed by voters, polling agents and polling personnel. We have 20 teams to monitor all booths continuously."

#WestBengalBypolls | Polling begins in Bhabanipur, polling is scheduled to end at 6:30 pm, according to State CEO (Visuals from Mitra Institution polling booth) pic.twitter.com/fgW9fvMsbb

Election officials said all arrangements have been made in case the rains continue. All polling centres were asked to arrange pumps to drain floodwaters, while police personnel deployed for the election were told to carry raincoats and umbrellas, they said.

Meanwhile, several places in the Bhabanipur constituency were under water on Wednesday following the overnight rains, officials said..

Up to 35 companies of Central paramilitary forces have been deployed, with three personnel to be present at each of the 270-odd booths all of which have been declared sensitive. Mitra Institution, a state high school where Mamata Banerjee casts her vote, is among the 13 booths declared "very sensitive" in the constituency.

The COVID-19 pandemic isn't the only odd that authorities have to beat to conduct polls in Bhabanipur today. Adverse weather and the possibility of disruptions and violence in the bitterly contested seat are all possibilities that the Election Commission has made efforts to prepare for.

Odisha: Voting for by-poll begins in Pipili, Puri "We have made appropriate arrangements and have deployed extra security at sensitive polling booths. There are 32 mobile parties deployed for this election," says SP Puri Kanwar Vishal Singh pic.twitter.com/6LZgTm7nNB

Tibrewal had earlier asserted that TMC's Madan Mitra had shut down an EVM on purpose.

The Election Commission said polling was delayed in one of the booths in Bhabanipur due to the mock poll drive exercise and not rigging of the booth as alleged by the BJP. The BJP has fielded Priyanka Tibrewal against Banerjee and has been raising allegations of a missing level-playing field in the keenly watched constituency. “No rigging took place,” the EC said

As part of its elaborate security arrangements, the Election Commission has deployed 72 companies of central forces in the three constituencies, of which 35 are stationed in Bhabanipur alone, the officials said. An EC official also told News18 that CCTV camers were installed at all booths.

The Bhabanipur seat recorded a meager 7.7 percent turnout in the polls that will decide the fate of state's chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The Election Commission has asked security parties to conduct marches throughout neighbourhoods where turnout has been low to create awareness amid voters.

Stringent security arrangements were in place in Bhabanipur as the future of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who needs to win the election to retain her seat as West Bengal chief minister, will be decided in the bypolls on Thursday, 30 September.

Banerjee will be battling it out against BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal and CPM's Srijib Biswas, with Congress not fielding any candidate for the bypolls. The results will be declared on 3 October.

Besides Bhabanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur constituencies are also going to bypolls on Thursday.

Security beefed up

At least 20 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed in the constituency, a senior police official said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were also imposed within 200 m of the polling centres where voting will take place on Thursday, he said.

Banerjee is the Trinamool Congress candidate in the Bhabanipur by-election in south Kolkata, while the BJP has fielded Priyanka Tibrewal, and CPM's Srijib Biswas is in the fray.

Inside each of the 287 booths at 97 polling centres in Bhabanipur, half-a-section - three jawans - of the central forces will be deployed. Kolkata Police officers will be in charge of the security outside the booths.

"Assembly of five or more persons within the periphery of 200 m of any polling premises will not be allowed. A ban has been imposed on anybody carrying stones, weapons, firecrackers and other explosive materials," the Kolkata Police said in an order.

Police pickets were set up at 38 locations across Bhabanipur, the official said.

On the day of the polling, 22 sector mobile, nine HRFS (Heavy Radio Flying Squad) teams, 13 quick response teams (QRTs), nine teams each of the static surveillance team, flying squad, and an equal number of striking forces from surrounding police stations will be deployed, he said.

Besides, three sub-division striking forces will also be deployed, he added.

One additional police commissioner along with four joint police commissioners, 14 deputy commissioners and an equal number of assistant commissioners have been deployed for the Bhabanipur by-election, the official said.

"We have also opened three additional control rooms. There will be arrangements for 141 special vehicles to escort the EVMs," he said.

Two strong rooms to store the EVMs have been set up at the Sakhawat Memorial Govt Girls'' High School on Lord Sinha Road, he said.

All policemen have been asked to wear raincoats and carry umbrellas owing to the inclement weather conditions in the city.

The Election Commission has also asked the Irrigation Department to be on alert owing to the weather conditions here, the official said.

"All the polling centres have been asked to keep pumps ready to drain floodwater. We have also asked the Irrigation Department and Disaster Management Department to be ready in case of any emergency because of the heavy rainfall," he said.

Strict security arrangements have also been made in Jangipur and Samserganj where assembly polls will be held on Thursday, an election official said.

There are 363 booths in Jangipur and 329 in Samserganj, he said.

With inputs from PTI