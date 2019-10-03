Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Beri profile: Continuous winner since 2000, Congress' Raghuvir Singh a formidable candidate

Beri Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Beri Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 67

Total electors: 1,74,191

Female electors: 78,974

Male electors: 95,215

Third gender electors: 2

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Raghuvir Singh of the Congress won the 2000 elections and has not stopped winning since. He defeated Dr Virender Pal and Om Pehlwan of the INLD in 2000 and 2005 respectively. In 2009 and 2014, Chatar Singh, an Independent candidate lost to Raghuvir Singh by less than 5,500 votes each time.

Demographics: Beri has been a stronghold of Congress leader Dr Raghuvir Singh since 2000. A bi-annual fair of Bhimeshwari Devi held in Beri is a popular time for pilgrims.