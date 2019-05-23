Co-presented by


Berhampur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 12:19:55 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Chakradhar Sahu 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND K. Shyambabu Subudhi 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Somanath Behera 0 Votes 0% Votes
OPD Srihari Patanaik 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJD Chandra Sekhar Sahu 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Tirupathi Rao Karanam 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Bhrugu Baxipatra 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC V. Chandrasekhar Naidu 0 Votes 0% Votes

Berhampur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 20

Total Electors: 13,34,268 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,80,089

Female Electors: 6,54,179

Assembly Constituencies: Chatrapur, Gopalpur, Berhampur, Chikiti, Digapahandi, Mohana and Parlakhemundi.

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008Chatrapur and Mohana became reserved constituencies after delimitation.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Anadi Charan Sahu won the seat as a BJP candidate. In 2004, Chandra Sekhar Sahu of the Congress won the seat. Since 2009, the seat is held by BJD’s Siddhanta Mahapatra, an actor-turned-politician.

Demography: Bordering Andhra Pradesh, Berhampur is the nerve-centre of Telugu community, which forms 30 to 40 percent of the electorate here. This is evident by the fact it has elected Telugu-speaking candidates in many elections, most notably in 1996, when it elected former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:19:55 IST

