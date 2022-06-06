Bengal: Mamata Banerjee to replace Jagdeep Dhankar as chancellor at state-run universities, cabinet clears proposal
The West Bengal Cabinet on 26 May gave its nod to introduce a Bill to replace the governor with the chief minister as chancellor of all state-run universities
Kolkata: The West Bengal Government after a Cabinet meeting on Monday gave its nod to replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and appoint Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the Chancellor of all state-run universities under different departments like Health, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Minority Affairs Department.
This will have to be further passed in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.
The decision will be taken up in West Bengal Legislative Assembly where the ruling TMC is in majority.
The move is seen as a fallout of the long-running battle between chief minister Mamata Banerjee and governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Currently, the Governor is the Chancellor of all State Universities.
According to the governor's official website, Dhankar is the ex-officio chancellor of 17 universities in Bengal.
The move drew sharp criticism from the BJP.
Slamming Mamata Banerjee over the decision, BJP leader Amit Malviya had termed the move an "attack on federalism" and called it "another attempt to evade accountability and transparency".
Meanwhile, Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.
