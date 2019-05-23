Belgaum Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Suresh Angadi of BJP wins

Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 2

Total Electors: 15,81,017 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,07,598

Female Electors: 7,73,419

Assembly Constituencies: Arabhavi, Gokak, Belagavi Uttar, Belagavi Dakshin, Belagavi Rural, Bailhongal, Saundatti Yellamma, Ramdurg

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: After Congress’ Amarsinh Patil won the seat in the 1999 elections, Suresh Angadi of the BJP won the seat thrice in a row.

Demography: Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency has a substantial Marathi population. According to the 2011 Census, 60 percent of Belagavi district’s population is Marathi-speaking. The presence of a large Marathi speaking population has been a cause of friction between Karnataka and Maharashtra, with an organisation called Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti demanding the Belgavi’s merger with Maharashtra. According to The Times of India report, the constituency, especially in the city and its surrounding areas, also has over 2 Lakh Maratha community voters, who traditionally vote for the BJP.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.