Belapur Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Belapur Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashta Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are three reserved seats under Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste categories in the Thane district — Bhiwandi Rural (ST), Shahapur (ST) and Ambarnath (SC).

Constituency Name—Belapur

Constituency Number—151

District Name— Thane

Total Electors—381893

Female Electors—175842

Male Electors—206047

Third Gender—4

Reserved— No

Result in previous elections—In 2014 elections, BJP's Manda Vijay Mhatre won this seat against the NCP in a close contest. Mhatre had won 55,316 votes as against the NCP's 53,825 votes.

In 2019, BJP candidate and current MLA of the constituency Manda Mhatre will contest the elections from this seat against Ashok Ankush Gawade of the Nationalist Congress Party.

