Begusarai Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Begusarai Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 24

Total electors: 17,78,759

Female electors: 8,28,934

Male electors: 9,49,825

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Barauni Assembly segment was renamed as Teghra in 2008. Dissolved in 2008, parts of erstwhile Ballia Lok Sabha seat were also added to this constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Cheria Bariarpur, Bachhwara, Teghra, Matihani, Sahebpur Kamal, Begusarai, Bakhri (SC).

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress’ Rajo Singh held the seat in from 1998 to 2004. In 2004, JD(U)’s Rajiv Ranjan Singh won the seat but JD(U)’s Monzair Hassan won it in 2009. BJP’s Bhola Singh has been its MP since 2014.

Demographics: Known as the Leningrad of Bihar for its strong Communist presence, it covers the entire Begusarai district. A Hindu-majority district, it has a population of 29,70,541 people. It has an SC population of 432270 and receives regular funds from the Centre under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. It is likely that former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar will contest the seat on a Communist Party of India (CPI) ticket.

