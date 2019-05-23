Co-presented by


Beed Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 11:24:01 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Shivaji Narayanrao Kavthekar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shaikh Yashid Shaikh Tayyab 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shaikh Sadek Shaikh Ibrahim 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Adv. Sharad Bahinaji Kamble 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Veer Shesherao Chokhoba 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajeshkumar Annasaheb Bhadagale 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vijay Rangnath Salve 0 Votes 0% Votes
HBP Ashok Bhagoji Thorat 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sayyed Minhaj 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sajan Raees Choudhari 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Pro. Vishnu Jadhav 0 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Shinde Chandraprakash Ganpatrao 0 Votes 0% Votes
SP Sayyed Mujammil Sayyed Jamil 0 Votes 0% Votes
DSPD Ramesh Ramkisan Gavahane 0 Votes 0% Votes
MKS Ganesh Navnathrao Karande 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BPSP Kalyan Bhanudas Gurav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mujib Naimuddin Inamdar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bajarang Digmabar Sonawane 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Galeb Khan Jabbar Khan Pathan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Chavhan Sampat Ramsing 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jagtap Nilesh Murlidhar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Khan Majahar Habib 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kolekar Ganesh Bhausaheb 0 Votes 0% Votes
BRSP Sadek Muniroddin Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anwar Khan Mirza Khan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kalidas Pandharinath Apet 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jamir Bashir Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jubair Munshi Qureshi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pathan Sarfaraj Khan Mehtab Khan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Patil Yashashri Pramod 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pandit Damodhar Khande 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pathan Musakhan Yunus Khan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nisar Ahmed 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Bajrang Manohar Sonwane 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Tukaram Vyankati Chate 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Pritam Gopinathrao Munde 0 Votes 0% Votes
 Beed Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 39

Total electors: 17,92,650

Female electors: 8,29,188

Male electors: 9,63,462

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Georai Assembly seat was added from Jalna Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Georai, Majalgaon, Beed, Ashti, Kaij (SC), Parli

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Jaisinghrao Gaikwad Patil was the MP from 1999 to 2009. In 1999, he contested the seat from BJP while in 2004, it was on an NCP ticket. After Union Minister Gopinath Munde's untimely death, her daughter Pritam has been representing the constituency.

Demographics: The Maratha and Vanjari communities, with roughly around five lakh voters each, hold sway in the constituency. Moreover, Muslims and Dalits together account for nearly five Lakh voters.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:24:01 IST

