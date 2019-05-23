Beed Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Beed Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 39

Total electors: 17,92,650

Female electors: 8,29,188

Male electors: 9,63,462

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Georai Assembly seat was added from Jalna Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Georai, Majalgaon, Beed, Ashti, Kaij (SC), Parli

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Jaisinghrao Gaikwad Patil was the MP from 1999 to 2009. In 1999, he contested the seat from BJP while in 2004, it was on an NCP ticket. After Union Minister Gopinath Munde's untimely death, her daughter Pritam has been representing the constituency.

Demographics: The Maratha and Vanjari communities, with roughly around five lakh voters each, hold sway in the constituency. Moreover, Muslims and Dalits together account for nearly five Lakh voters.

