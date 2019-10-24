Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Beed Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 15:29:26 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
SBP Rahul Marotirao Waikar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ram Mahadev Sapte 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Riyaz Bashir Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Prashant Wasnik 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Osman Jilani Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND More Muralidhar Vitthalrao 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mubin Moin Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
TSP Sadek Subhan Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Sandeep Ravindra Kshirsagar 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNS Vaibhav Chandrakant Kakade 0 Votes 0% Votes
AMPI Vishvambhar Jijaba Bansode 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Wasim Shaikh Salim Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vachishta Uddhav Kute 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Tukaram Vyankati Chate 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shaikh Talib Abdul Basit 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shesherao Chokhoba Veer 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mohammed Shareef Shaikh Ismail 0 Votes 0% Votes
IUML Mohammed Qamrul Iman Khan Zafar Khan Naaz 0 Votes 0% Votes
RMP Ashish Ashok Deshmukh 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Ashok Sukhdev Hinge 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Baban Machindra Khomane 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Akash Sadashiv Wadmare 0 Votes 0% Votes
VIP Adv.sharad Bahinaji Kamble 0 Votes 0% Votes
SS Jaydattaji Sonajirao Kshirsagar 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIMIM Adv.shaikh Shafik Bhau 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Babasaheb Abaji Lambate 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Balbhim Laxmanrao Jaher Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mahendra Rajendra Borade 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mahmad Husen Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Majiroddin Nasaroddin Kazi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kiran Rajendra Chavan 0 Votes 0% Votes
PJP Khaled Saleem Rashed Saleem 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Feroj Abdul Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMHP Gadale Shrikant Vishnu 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
  • Beed is the 230th constituency in 288 constituencies in Maharashtra

  • This year, the total electors in Beed are 334589. Out of the total, 156104 are female and 178482 are male electors

  • Kshirsagar J. Sonajirao of the NCP won this seat in the 2014 elections.

Beed Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Beed district — Kaij.

Representational image. PTI

Constituency Name—Beed

Constituency Number—230

District Name—Beed

Total Electors—3,34,589

Female Electors—1,56,104

Male Electors—1,78,482

Third Gender—3

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections – In 2014 elections, NCP's Jaydattji Sonajirao Kshirsager won this seat with 77,134 votes against BJP candidate Vinayak Tukaram Mete who received 71,002 votes. In 2009, the Sonajirao  defeated Shiv Sena's Dhande Sunil Suryabhan with a margin of about 70,000 votes.

In 2004 elections, Shiv Sena's Dhande Sunil Suryabhan won with 86,581 votes against Syed Salim Ali Syed Ali who received 71,308 votes. In 1999, Syed Saleem Syed Ali  defeated Shiv Sena's Dhande Sunil Suryabhan.

In 2019 elections, NCP's Sandeep Ravindra Kshirsagar will be standing against Jaydattji, the current MLA who has defected to the Shiv Sena.

 

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 15:29:26 IST

