Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Beed profile: Uncle versus nephew battle in offing as Shiv Sena candidate takes on NCP challenger

Beed Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Beed district — Kaij.

Constituency Name—Beed

Constituency Number—230

District Name—Beed

Total Electors—3,34,589

Female Electors—1,56,104

Male Electors—1,78,482

Third Gender—3

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections – In 2014 elections, NCP's Jaydattji Sonajirao Kshirsager won this seat with 77,134 votes against BJP candidate Vinayak Tukaram Mete who received 71,002 votes. In 2009, the Sonajirao defeated Shiv Sena's Dhande Sunil Suryabhan with a margin of about 70,000 votes.

In 2004 elections, Shiv Sena's Dhande Sunil Suryabhan won with 86,581 votes against Syed Salim Ali Syed Ali who received 71,308 votes. In 1999, Syed Saleem Syed Ali defeated Shiv Sena's Dhande Sunil Suryabhan.

In 2019 elections, NCP's Sandeep Ravindra Kshirsagar will be standing against Jaydattji, the current MLA who has defected to the Shiv Sena.