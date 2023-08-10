'Be ready': BJP threatens Opposition ahead of PM Modi's reply on no-trust debate

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply on no-confidence motion debate in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said “today is an important in the Parliament, especially for the Opposition.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak for over an hour. The Opposition should be ready for it,” West Bengal BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar.

PM Modi will reply to a debate on the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the government on Thursday. He is expected to address at 4 pm.

The motion was moved by the Opposition alliance - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or I.N.D.I.A over the Manipur violence.

After PM Modi's reply to the no-confidence motion, voting will take place in the House. The BJP is expected to sail through the no-trust vote as it enjoys a commanding majority in the Lok Sabha. The BJP alone has 303 MPs, well beyond the majority mark of 272.

The Opposition bloc has 143 members. There are 70 MPs who do not belong to either of the two alliances.

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of politicising the Manipur violence and said the BJP was always ready for discussion on the issue.

Shah also said that violence in the northeastern state was coming down and urged the Opposition "not to put fuel to the fire".

With inputs from agencies