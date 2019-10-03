Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Bawani Khera profile: Undefeated since 2000, Ramkishan Fauji is the candidate rivals should be wary of

Bawani Khera Assembly Election 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Bawani Khera Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 59

Total electors: 1,98,759

Female electors: 91,103

Male electors: 1,07,656

Third gender electors: 0

Reserved: Yes, for the Scheduled Caste

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Ramkishan Fauji won the 2000 Bawani Khera Assembly elections and has not stopped winning since. In 2000, he contested as a Haryana Vikas Party (HVP) candidate and defeated the Congress’ Jagannath, four-time MLA. In the next elections in 2005 and 2009, INLD candidates lost to Fauji, who contested as a Congress candidate. In 2014, he jumped ship and campaigned as a BJP candidate. Daya Bhurtana of the INLD lost to Fauji with a margin of less than 3,000 votes.

Dharam Devi from INLD, Banarsi Dass from Bahujan Samaj Party, Ramkishan Fauji from Congress and Bishamber Singh from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: According to excavations, Bawani’s history dates back to at least the 1st century. The region was ruled by the Kushan-Gupta dynasty more about 2,000 years before.

