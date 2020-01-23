Bawana Assembly Election 2020: SC-reserved constituency to witness battle between AAP's Jai Bhagwan Upkar and BJP's Ravindra Kumar Indraj

Bawana Assembly Elections 2020: Bawana, which is along the Haryana border, is all set to see a straight fight between the AAP and the BJP.

With a large number of villages, it is a rural constituency which is located on the outskirts of Delhi city.

The constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes, was in the news in 2017 after its legislator defected to the BJP.

This necessitated a bypoll which was won by the AAP.

Here is a brief profile of Bawana constituency:

Constituency Name: Bawana

Constituency Number: 7

District Name: North West Delhi

Total Electors: 3,03,108

Female Electors: 1,33,614

Male Electors: 1,69,464

Third Gender: 30

Reserved: For SC

Results in previous elections: Surender Kumar of the Congress held the seat for three terms until 2008, when he was defeated by BJP’s Gugan Singh. In the 2015 election, Ved Parkash defeated Singh by 50,000 votes. Prakash later defected to the BJP. In the upcoming election, the AAP has given the ticket to Jai Bhagwan Upkar, a former BSP councillor in MCD, while the BJP has dropped Singh and fielded Ravindra Kumar Indraj. The Congress, on the other hand, has persisted with Surender Kumar, its 2015 poll candidate.

Demographics: Dalits and Jats are an important vote bank in the constituency. Moreover, Purvanchalis form at least 35 percent of the electorate in Bawana, which is traditionally part of the Jat heartland in Delhi. Villages of Punjab Khor, Qutabgarh, Mungeshpur, Bajitpur Thakaran, Auchandi, Daryapur Kalan, Salahpur Majra give a rural flavour to the constituency. Housing colonies like Vijay Nagar Colony, Indraj colony and JJ Colony are also part of the constituency.

