Bathinda Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: close contest between Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Bathinda Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number:11

Total electors: 15,25,289

Female electors: 7,12,170

Male electors: 8,13,119

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bhucho Mandi and Maur Assembly constituencies were newly created in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Lambi, Bhucho Mandi (SC), Bathinda Urban, Bathinda Rural (SC), Talwandi Sabo, Maur, Mansa, Sardulgarh, Budhlada (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a SAD stronghold. In 1999, CPI leader Bhan Singh Bhaura won the seat. However, in 2004, the party lost to SAD’s Paramjit Kaur Gulshan. Since 2009, SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal has been the MP.

Demographics: Bathinda is primarily a rural constituency as more than 80 percent of the population lives in rural settings. The constituency is spread across the entire Mansa district. It also includes Bucho, Maur and Talwandi Sabo blocks of Bathinda district besides Lambi block of Muktsar district.

