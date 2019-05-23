Bastar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Bastar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 12,98,083 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,65,237

Male electors: 6,32,749

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. Until 1999, Bastar was a reserved constituency in Madhya Pradesh. After the formation of Chhattisgarh in 2000, it became a part of the state. In 2008, Bhanpuri and Keslur Assembly constituencies were removed and Naranpur and Bastar were added into the Bastar constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Kondagaon, Narayanpur(ST), Bastar(ST), Jagdalpur, Chitrakote(ST), Dantewada(ST), Bijapur(ST), Konta(ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 1999, when it was a part of Madhya Pradesh, the Bastar constituency was held by BJP candidate Baliram Kashyap. He continued to hold sway over the constituency even after the state of Chhattisgarh was formed. He was re-elected MP in 2004 and 2009. After his death in 2011, his son Dinesh was elected MP in the by-elections. Dinesh was re-elected in the 2014 General Elections.

Demographics: There are 14,13,199 people living in Bastar, according to Census 2011 data. Almost 70 percent of the total population in Bastar come are from tribal communities such as Gond, Maria, Muriya, Bhatra, Halba, Dhruva community. Rich in iron-one, mining is one of the major activities in the region. In 2008 Tata Steel had acquired land for setting a 5.5 million tonne steel factory. However, following protests, in 2016, Tata Steel withdrew from the project. In December 2018, the newly appointed Congress government started the process for returning the land to tribals. In February this year, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi handed over ownership certificates to people. This is likely to sway votes in favour of Congress in the Maoist-affected constituency which has otherwise remained loyal to the BJP.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.