Basirhat Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 15:51:57 IST

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AITC WON Nusrat Jahan Ruhi 782,078 Votes 55% Votes
BJP Sayantan Basu 431,709 Votes 30% Votes
INC Quazi Abdur Rahim 104,183 Votes 7% Votes
CPI Pallab Sengupta 68,316 Votes 5% Votes
IND Parimal Mistri 10,953 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 9,106 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Abul Kashem Dhali 4,680 Votes 0% Votes
IND Subhasis Kumar Bhowmik 4,301 Votes 0% Votes
IND Amiya Sarkar 4,065 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Jay Kumar Bain 3,824 Votes 0% Votes
IND Abdul Hannan Sardar 3,433 Votes 0% Votes
AILP Md. Tabarok Hossain Molla 2,707 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mizanoor Rahaman 2,375 Votes 0% Votes
BNRP Mamul Hasan Mallik 1,609 Votes 0% Votes
Basirhat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total electors: 1,490,596 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,77,768

Female electors: 7,12,828

Assembly Constituencies: Baduria, Haroa, Minakhan (SC), Sandeshkhali (ST), Basirhat Dakshin, Basirhat Uttar, Hingalganj (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. After 2008, Hasnabad Assembly seat ceased to exist, while Basirhat Assembly seat got bifurcated into Basirhat Uttar and Basirhat Dakshin. Swarupnagar seat got merged with neighbouring Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ajoy Chakraborty of the Communist Party of India (CPI) won the seat between 1996 and 2004. In 2009, Haji Nurul Islam of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the seat. The party repeated its performance in the 2014 elections, as Idris Ali defeated his nearest CPI rival to win the seat.

Demographics: In the aftermath of the 2010 Deganga riots, Basirhat was under the spotlight for the ensuing communal polarisation. The constituency is over 50 percent Muslim, which explains why last time around both CPM and the TMC fielded candidates from the minority community here.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:51:57 IST

