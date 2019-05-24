Basirhat Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Basirhat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total electors: 1,490,596 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,77,768

Female electors: 7,12,828

Assembly Constituencies: Baduria, Haroa, Minakhan (SC), Sandeshkhali (ST), Basirhat Dakshin, Basirhat Uttar, Hingalganj (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. After 2008, Hasnabad Assembly seat ceased to exist, while Basirhat Assembly seat got bifurcated into Basirhat Uttar and Basirhat Dakshin. Swarupnagar seat got merged with neighbouring Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ajoy Chakraborty of the Communist Party of India (CPI) won the seat between 1996 and 2004. In 2009, Haji Nurul Islam of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the seat. The party repeated its performance in the 2014 elections, as Idris Ali defeated his nearest CPI rival to win the seat.

Demographics: In the aftermath of the 2010 Deganga riots, Basirhat was under the spotlight for the ensuing communal polarisation. The constituency is over 50 percent Muslim, which explains why last time around both CPM and the TMC fielded candidates from the minority community here.

