Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Barwala profile: Once a Congress bastion, INLD emerges as new power centre in constituency

Barwala Assembly Election 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup. The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes while, 73 fall under the general category as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed saw a hike of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will be done on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Barwala Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 51

Total electors: 1,70,648

Female electors: 78,811

Male electors: 91,835

Third gender electors: 0

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: In the 2000 elections, Jai Prakash of the Congress gained over INLD’s Parmila Barwala. The Congress continued to remain in power in the following elections as its candidates Randhir and Ram Niwas Ghorela defeated INLD candidates in 2005 and 2009 respectively. However, in 2014, the INLD emerged victorious as BJP politician Surender Punia lost to Ved Narang.

Demographics: Named in honour of King Bal, the region came to be known as Balwala and is today called Barwala, a corrupted form of its original name. It is home to an ashram of religious leader Rampal, a self-proclaimed incarnation of Kabir, around whom thousands gathered in November, 2014, to prevent his arrest. Rampal is serving a life sentence for murder.