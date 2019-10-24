Barshi Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Barshi Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates could file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste category in the Solapur district — Mohol and Malshiran.

Constituency Name—Barshi

Constituency Number—246

District Name—Solapur

Total Electors—305124

Female Electors—145836

Male Electors—159277



Third Gender – 11

Reserved –No

Results in previous elections— In 2014, Dilip Gangadhar Sopal of NCP won the seat with 97,655 votes against Rajendra Vitthal Raut of Shiv Sena who received 92,544 votes. In 2009, Sopal, previously an independent candidate, joined NCP. Sopal won the 2009 elections with 90,523 votes against Raut Rajendra of Congress who received 80,314 votes.

In 2019, Sopal will be contesting in elections on Shiv Sena's ticket. He will be facing Nagnath Abhimanu Chavan of MNS, Bhumkar Niranjan Prakash of NCP along with independent candidates Anand Ramchandra Kashid,Itkar Atul Bapurav,Kazi Kamilauddin Ajimoddin Kazi and Jagannath Nivrutti Munde, among others.

