Barrackpore Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Barrackpore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 1,287,222 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 6,82,366

Female electors: 6,04,856

Assembly Constituencies: Amdanga, Bijpur, Naihati, Bhatpara, Jagatdal, Noapara, Barrackpore

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, in 2008. Titagarh Assembly constituency became Barrackpore Assembly constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 and 2004 elections, Tarit Baran Topdar of the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPM) won the seat before he was defeated by former Union minister Dinesh Trivedi, who continues to represent the constituency in the Parliament.

Demographics: The constituency is unique in the sense that there is a substantial non-Bengali speaking electorate. A total of 22 percent of the population are people who originate from Hindi-speaking areas in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Muslims constitute 10 percent of the population. The city of Barrackpore, which is part of the larger Lok Sabha constituency, is also considered part of the Kolkata metropolitan region.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.