Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Barrackpore Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 15:46:03 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Arjun Singh 472,994 Votes 43% Votes
AITC Dinesh Trivedi 458,137 Votes 41% Votes
CPI(M) Gargi Chatterjee 117,456 Votes 11% Votes
INC Md. Alam 15,816 Votes 1% Votes
Nota Nota 12,731 Votes 1% Votes
IND Ramu Mandi 8,136 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Tapash Sarkar 3,838 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sourav Singh 3,534 Votes 0% Votes
IND Md. Shyead Ahamed 2,984 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shampa Sil 2,271 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ganesh Das 1,705 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Pradip Chaudhuri 1,632 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gopal Raut 1,042 Votes 0% Votes
IND Krishanpal Balmiki 858 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kundan Singh 713 Votes 0% Votes
IND Uday Veer Choudhury 670 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Barrackpore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 15

Total electors: 1,287,222 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 6,82,366

Female electors: 6,04,856

Assembly Constituencies: Amdanga, Bijpur, Naihati, Bhatpara, Jagatdal, Noapara, Barrackpore

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, in 2008. Titagarh Assembly constituency became Barrackpore Assembly constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 and 2004 elections, Tarit Baran Topdar of the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPM) won the seat before he was defeated by former Union minister Dinesh Trivedi, who continues to represent the constituency in the Parliament.

Demographics: The constituency is unique in the sense that there is a substantial non-Bengali speaking electorate. A total of 22 percent of the population are people who originate from Hindi-speaking areas in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Muslims constitute 10 percent of the population. The city of Barrackpore, which is part of the larger Lok Sabha constituency, is also considered part of the Kolkata metropolitan region.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:46:03 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile