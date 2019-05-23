Barpeta Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Barpeta Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 14,30,175 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,55,559

Female electors: 6,74,616

Assembly Constituencies: Bongaigaon, Abhayapuri North, Abhayapuri South (SC), Patacharkuchi, Barpeta, Jania, Baghbar, Sarukhetri, Chenga, Dharmapur

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress party’s AF Golam Osmani won the seat in 1999 and 2004 Lok Sabha elections. Ismail Hussain of the Congress won the seat in 2009 before losing to Sirajuddin Ajmal in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: Like Dhubri, Barpeta is another Muslim majority constituency in Assam, where the community accounts for nearly 3/5th of the electorate. Moreover, most of the Muslims found in this constituency are Bengali-speaking immigrants.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.