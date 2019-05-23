Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Barpeta Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 07:35:09 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
PJP(S) Aroon Barooa 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIUDF Rafiqul Islam 0 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Chitralekha Das 0 Votes 0% Votes
VPI Saniara Parbin 0 Votes 0% Votes
NRC Bhadreswar Barman 0 Votes 0% Votes
NPP Pranabjyoti Das Rajbonshi 0 Votes 0% Votes
AGP Kumar Deepak Das 0 Votes 0% Votes
AITC Ashahak Ali Dewan 0 Votes 0% Votes
RPI(A) Rejaul Karim 0 Votes 0% Votes
NRMP Matiar Rahman 0 Votes 0% Votes
BGP Santanu Mukherjee 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Arfan Ali 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Abdul Khaleque 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Barpeta Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 14,30,175 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,55,559

Female electors: 6,74,616

Assembly Constituencies: Bongaigaon, Abhayapuri North, Abhayapuri South (SC), Patacharkuchi, Barpeta, Jania, Baghbar, Sarukhetri, Chenga, Dharmapur

Reserved: No

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress party’s AF Golam Osmani won the seat in 1999 and 2004 Lok Sabha elections. Ismail Hussain of the Congress won the seat in 2009 before losing to Sirajuddin Ajmal in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: Like Dhubri, Barpeta is another Muslim majority constituency in Assam, where the community accounts for nearly 3/5th of the electorate. Moreover, most of the Muslims found in this constituency are Bengali-speaking immigrants.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:35:09 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile