Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Baroda profile: Opponents have a formidable competitor in Congress

Baroda Assembly Election 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Baroda Assembly Constituency

Constituency number: 33

Total electors: 1,75,949

Female electors: 78,297

Male electors: 97,652

Reserved: No, but was previously reserved for the Scheduled Caste

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Ramesh Kumar Khatak, who contested the elections for a different political party each time, won for the third consecutive election in 2000 as an INLD candidate. In the 2005 elections, INLD remained in power as its candidate Ram Phal Chidana won with over 3,000 votes more. Baroda held its first elections as an unreserved constituency for the first time in 2009. Congress candidate Sri Krishan Hooda emerged triumphant in the 2009 and 2014 elections by defeating INLD’s Kapoor Singh Narwal each time.

Jogendra Malik from INLD, Naresh from Bahujan Samaj Party, Krishan Hooda from Congress and Yogeshwar Dutt from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: No female candidate has ever won the Assembly elections in Baroda. Unlike most Assembly constituencies in Haryana, Baroda has zero electors of the third gender.

