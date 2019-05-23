Barmer Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Kailash Choudhary of BJP wins

Barmer Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 16,77,582

Female electors: 7,81,989

Male electors: 8,95,593

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Shergarh Assembly segment was removed from this seat in 2008. Baytoo Assembly seat was newly-created post-delimitation.

Assembly constituencies: Jaisalmer, Sheo, Barmer, Baytoo, Pachpadra, Siwana, Gudha Malani, Chohtan (SC)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Sona Ram Choudhary won the seat in 1999 but lost to BJP leader Manvendra Singh in 2004. Congress leader Harish Choudhary defeated Singh in 2009. However, BJP leader Sona Ram came back to power in 2014, defeating Independent candidate Jaswant Singh.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Jaisalmer district and covers the entire Barmer district. Geographically, it is the largest parliamentary constituency in India. The constituency is dominated by Jats and Rajputs who play a decisive role in the poll results. Scheduled castes and minority communities are considered a Congress vote bank.

