Barkagaon Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Barkagaon Assembly Election 2019 | The constituency of Barkagaon, located in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand, will go to polls in the third phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Election on 12 December. It consists of three blocks namely Barkagaon, Keredari and Patratu.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will go to polls on 30 November in over five phases. The term of the current Assembly will end on 5 January 2020. Out of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state, nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 28 for Scheduled Tribes and 44 are of the general category.

This year, BJP has fielded Loknath Mahto from this seat, who is up against LJP candidate Bablu Sagar Munda while the Congress has fielded Amba Prasad, daughter of former Barkagaon legislators Yogendra Prasad and Nirmala Devi.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency

Constituency number: 22

Total population: 3,40,095

Males: 1,80,506

Females: 1,59,589

Third gender: 0

Polling stations: 368

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 65percent

Major parties in the fray: BJP and Congress are major the major parties active in this seat

Results in the last three years: In 2014, current MLA of Barkagaon, Nirmala Devi from Congress won this seat. Nirmala Devi and her husband former minister Yogendra Sao (also known as Yogendra Prasad) are facing charges in cases related to agitation against NTPC project in their area during which at Chirudih a major clash had broken out between the villagers and the police in which police was forced to fire in which four villagers were killed.

In 2009, Congress won the seat with party MLA Sao contesting elections. In 2005 polls, Loknath Mahto from the BJP had won the seat.

