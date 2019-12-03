Barhi Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Barhi Assembly Election 2019 | The constituency of Barhi, located in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand, will go the polls in the third phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Election on 12 December. The Barhi town is situated 19 kilometres south-east of Chauparan on the National Highway 32. The Grand Trunk Road, which was the most important means of military communication between the lower provinces and northern India from 1780 to 1858, also passes through the town. Tilaiya Dam — across Barakar River, in Kodarma District is about 17 kilometres away.

The constituency is set to see a battle between two main leaders Manoj Kumar Yadav and Uma Shankar Akela, however, under different flags. Ahead of the election, incumbent MLA and ex-Congress leader Manoj Kumar Yadav joined the BJP, whereas, ex-BJP leader Uma Shankar Akela joined the Congress. Now, both candidates have been fielded by their respective new parties against each other. Congress has fielded Akela, while the BJP has fielded Yadav from this seat.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 21

Total population: 2,87,477

Males: 1,51,024

Females: 1,36,452

Third gender: 1

Polling stations: 331

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 66 percent

Major parties in the fray: BJP, Congress, JMM, JVMP are major the major parties active in this seat

Results in last three years: Akela of the BJP had won the Barhi Assembly constituency by defeating Manoj Kumar Yadav of Congress in 2009. Akela, however, lost the Barhi seat in the 2014 Assembly polls to Yadav of the Congress. Yadav has recently joined the BJP and got a ticket from the seat. Akela, who joined the Congress in November, is contesting the election from Barhi seat on a Congress ticket. In 2005, contesting on a Congress ticket, Yadav had defeated Akela then representing the Samajwadi Party in 2005.

