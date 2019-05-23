Bargarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Bargarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 1

Total Electors: 11,23,301 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,51,140

Female Electors: 6,79,577

Assembly Constituencies: Padampur, Bijepur, Bargarh, Attabira, Bhatli, Brajarajnagar, Jharsuguda

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence only in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 2009 elections, the constituency was won by Sanjay Bhoi of the Congress. In the last elections, Prabhas Kumar Singh of the BJD won the seat.

Demography: Part of the economically backward Western Odisha region, the Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency is largely rural in the landscape, with a significant number of tribal and Scheduled Caste population. As per reports, over one-fifth of the population belong to the Scheduled Castes. The major caste groups are Ganda, followed by Dewar and Dhoba. Among the Scheduled Tribes, Saora, Binjhal and Gond are the dominant communities.

