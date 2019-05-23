Co-presented by


Bareilly Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 09:19:38 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AKSP Jagpal Singh Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Santosh Kumar Gangwar 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI Satish Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BND Manoj Vikat 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSK Yatendra Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
KSP Rabiya Akhtar 0 Votes 0% Votes
VSIP Rahees Miya 0 Votes 0% Votes
SP Bhagwat Saran Gangwar 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Usha Agarwal 0 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Saman Tahir 0 Votes 0% Votes
NTP Laeek Ahmad Mansoori 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Zaved Khan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nitin Mohan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Syed Rashid Ali Chaman 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rakesh Agarwal Advocate 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Praveen Singh Aron 0 Votes 0% Votes
Bareilly Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total electors: 16,64,081

Female electors: 7,52,671

Male electors: 9,11,410

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Bareilly, Bareilly Cantt, Bhojipura, Meerganj and Nawabganj

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has been a BJP bastion, repeatedly returning Union Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar to the Lok Sabha since 1991. The only time he failed to enter the Parliament was in 2009, when Pravin Singh Aron of the Congress defeated him.

Demographics: There is a sizeable number of Agarwal and Arons in the constituency The Gangwar community, comprising of around three lakh votes, and Muslims, who form 34 percent of the electorate, will be the deciding factor in the election.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 09:19:38 IST

