Bareilly Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Bareilly Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25



Total electors: 16,64,081

Female electors: 7,52,671

Male electors: 9,11,410

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Bareilly, Bareilly Cantt, Bhojipura, Meerganj and Nawabganj

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has been a BJP bastion, repeatedly returning Union Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar to the Lok Sabha since 1991. The only time he failed to enter the Parliament was in 2009, when Pravin Singh Aron of the Congress defeated him.

Demographics: There is a sizeable number of Agarwal and Arons in the constituency The Gangwar community, comprising of around three lakh votes, and Muslims, who form 34 percent of the electorate, will be the deciding factor in the election.

