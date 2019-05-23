Bardoli Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava of BJP wins

Bardoli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 23

Total electors: 16,14,106

Female electors: 7,84,458

Male electors: 8,29,648

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. The Mandvi Lok Sabha constituency was dissolved in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Mangrol (ST), Mandvi (ST), Kamrej, Bardoli (SC), Mahuva (ST), Vyara (ST), Nizar (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: The seat has alternated between Congress and BJP since 2009. In 2009, Tusharbhai Amarsinhbhai Chaudhari held the seat which he had to forfeit to BJP’s Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava.

Demographics: A tribal-dominated constituency, it is spread across parts of Surat district. At least 70 percent of the total voters in Bardoli belong to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The voters are equally divided among Chaudharys, Gamits, Vasavas, and Halpatis. Muslims reportedly account for 6 percent of the votes while Dodhiya Patels and migrants account for 50,000 to 25,000 votes, respectively. The economy of the constituency thrives on the sugar industry.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.