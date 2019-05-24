Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates:

Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 38

Total electors: 15,32,244 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,95,545

Female electors: 7,36,699

Assembly Constituencies: Raina (SC), Jamalpur (SC), Kalna (SC), Memari, Purbasthali Dakshin, Purbasthali Uttar, Katwa

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: Created in 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, CPM’s Anup Kumar Saha became an MP from this constituency. Sunil Kumar Mandal of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the seat in 2014 elections.

