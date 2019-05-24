Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates:

Co-presented by


Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha Election 2019

May 24, 2019

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AITC WON Sunil Kumar Mondal 640,834 Votes 45% Votes
BJP Paresh Chandra Das 551,523 Votes 38% Votes
CPI(M) Iswar Chandra Das 175,920 Votes 12% Votes
INC Siddhartha Majumdar 38,472 Votes 3% Votes
NOTA Nota 10,760 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Mukul Biswas 8,862 Votes 1% Votes
BNRP Biplab Mistri 6,496 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Nirmal Majhi 6,419 Votes 0% Votes

Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 38

Total electors: 15,32,244 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,95,545

Female electors: 7,36,699

Assembly Constituencies: Raina (SC), Jamalpur (SC), Kalna (SC), Memari, Purbasthali Dakshin, Purbasthali Uttar, Katwa

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: Created in 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, CPM’s Anup Kumar Saha became an MP from this constituency. Sunil Kumar Mandal of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the seat in 2014 elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:50:32 IST

