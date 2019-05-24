Co-presented by


Barasat Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 15:46:32 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AITC WON Dr. Kakoli Ghoshdastidar 648,084 Votes 46% Votes
BJP Mrinal Kanti Debnath 538,101 Votes 39% Votes
AIFB Haripada Biswas 123,974 Votes 9% Votes
INC Subrata Dutta 37,271 Votes 3% Votes
NOTA Nota 17,769 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Sukumar Bala 9,740 Votes 1% Votes
IND Mrinal Kanti Bhattacharjee 5,601 Votes 0% Votes
RJASP Saurav Basu 4,425 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Bani Chakraborty 3,116 Votes 0% Votes
AMB Debasish Biswas 2,348 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Tushar Ghosh 1,754 Votes 0% Votes
CPI(ML)(R) Oli Mahammad Mallick 1,306 Votes 0% Votes
RJCP Dipankar Baidya 1,277 Votes 0% Votes
Barasat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 1,512,792 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 774,305

Female electors: 7,38,487

Assembly  Constituencies:  Habra, Ashoknagar, Rajarhat New Town, Bidhannagar, Madhyamgram, Barasat, Deganga

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, Bagadaha and Bangaon Vidhan Sabha constituencies were no longer part of Barasat Lok Sabha constituency after 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ranjit Kumar Panja of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the seat in the 1998 and 1999 elections. Subrata Bose of the Forward Bloc won the seat in 2004 elections. Since 2009 polls, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar of the TMC is representing the constituency.

Demographics: Barasat Lok Sabha constituency, which comes under the North 24 Paraganas district, has a sizeable chunk of Matua and Muslim voters.

 

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:46:32 IST

