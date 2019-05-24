Barasat Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Barasat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 17

Total electors: 1,512,792 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 774,305

Female electors: 7,38,487

Assembly Constituencies: Habra, Ashoknagar, Rajarhat New Town, Bidhannagar, Madhyamgram, Barasat, Deganga

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, Bagadaha and Bangaon Vidhan Sabha constituencies were no longer part of Barasat Lok Sabha constituency after 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ranjit Kumar Panja of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the seat in the 1998 and 1999 elections. Subrata Bose of the Forward Bloc won the seat in 2004 elections. Since 2009 polls, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar of the TMC is representing the constituency.

Demographics: Barasat Lok Sabha constituency, which comes under the North 24 Paraganas district, has a sizeable chunk of Matua and Muslim voters.

