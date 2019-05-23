Baramulla Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Mohammad Akbar Lone of National Conference leading

Baramulla Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 11,89,120 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,66,460

Male electors: 6,22,632

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Karnah, Kupwara, Lolab, Handwara, Langate, Uri, Rafiabad, Sopore, Gurez, Bandipora, Sonawari, Sangrama, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Pattan

Results in last four elections: In 1999, JKN candidate Abdul Rasheed Shaheen was elected MP from this constituency. Shaheen beat the PDP candidate in the 2004 elections and won a majority. Sharief Ud Din Shariq from JKN won the election in 2009. PDP candidate Muzaffar Hussain Baig won the election in 2014.

Demographics: Located in north Kashmir, Baramulla is home to 10,08,039 people, 80 percent of whom live in rural areas. So far 10 candidates, including those from national parties like BJP and Congress, have filed their nominations from here. While the saffron party has fielded Mohammad Maqbool War, Congress has nominated Farooq Ahmad Mir.

