Baramati Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 11:23:07 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BPSP Dashrath Nana Raut 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Supriya Sule 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Adv.Mangesh Nilkanth Vanshiv 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Padalkar Navnath 0 Votes 0% Votes
JAP Yuvraj Bhujbal 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Alankruta Abhijeet Awade-Bichkule 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Sanjay Shinde 0 Votes 0% Votes
HJP Savita Bhimrao Kadale 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Hemant Baburao Kolekar Patil Urf Hemant Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Deepak Shantaram Watvisave 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Adv. Girish Madan Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ulhas (Nanasaheb) Mugutrao Chormale 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Balasaheb Arjun Pol 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vijaynath Ramchandra Chandere 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sureshdada Baburao Veer 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shivaji (Nana) Rambhau Nandkhile 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vishvanath Sitaram Gargade 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Kanchan Rahul Kool 0 Votes 0% Votes
Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 35

Total electors: 18,13,543

Female electors: 8,53,156

Male electors: 9,60,387

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bhor Assembly seat was added from erstwhile Khed Lok Sabha constituency while Shirur Assembly segment was removed in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Daund, Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, Khadakwasala.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is an NCP-Congress stronghold. NCP chief Sharad Pawar was the MP till 2009. Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule has been representing the constituency since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Pune district. The district has a literacy rate of 86.2 percent which is higher than the state average.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:23:07 IST

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:23:07 IST

