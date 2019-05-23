Baramati Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 35

Total electors: 18,13,543

Female electors: 8,53,156

Male electors: 9,60,387

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Bhor Assembly seat was added from erstwhile Khed Lok Sabha constituency while Shirur Assembly segment was removed in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Daund, Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, Khadakwasala.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is an NCP-Congress stronghold. NCP chief Sharad Pawar was the MP till 2009. Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule has been representing the constituency since 2009.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Pune district. The district has a literacy rate of 86.2 percent which is higher than the state average.

