Baramati Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Baramati Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Constituency Name—Baramati

Constituency Number—201

District name—Pune

Total Electors—341387

Male electors—176582

Female electors—164801

Third Gender—4

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—The constituency of Baramati has been won by NCP's Ajit Anantrao Pawar since 1995 Assembly elections. In 2014, he defeated BJP's Balasaheb Alias Prabhakar Dadaram Gawade with a margin of about 89,791 votes. In 2009, he defeated independent candidate Taware Ranjankumar Shankarrao by bagging 1,28,544 votes against Shankarrao's 25,747 votes.

Demographics—Baramati consists of rural as well as urban pockets, with agriculture, specially sugarcane cultivation, being the major occupation.

Baramati, a Pawar family stronghold, is being eyed by the BJP this election, with the latter raising issues of water scarcity and bad roads in the constituency. BJP has fielded Dhangar (shepherd) community leader Gopichand Padalkar against NCP leader and MLA Ajit Pawar. Padalkar, earlier a part of Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, joined the saffron party earlier this month. BSP's Ashok Ajinath Mane is also contesting from the constituency.

