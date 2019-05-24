Barabanki Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Co-presented by


Barabanki Lok Sabha Election Result 2019

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 12:49:42 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Upendra Singh Rawat 535,917 Votes 46% Votes
SP Ram Sagar Rawat 425,777 Votes 37% Votes
INC Tanuj Punia 159,611 Votes 14% Votes
Nota Nota 8,785 Votes 1% Votes
LKD Asha Devi 5,762 Votes 1% Votes
IND Molhey Ram Rawat 4,381 Votes 0% Votes
IND Manju Devi 3,683 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kishan Lal 2,289 Votes 0% Votes
AWSP Tarawati 1,921 Votes 0% Votes
SDSP Fool Dulari 1,624 Votes 0% Votes
AJP(I) Vinod Kumar 1,622 Votes 0% Votes
DBAD Santosh Kumari 1,549 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Om Kar 1,371 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Kalpana Rawat 1,049 Votes 0% Votes
Barabanki Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 53

Total electors: 17,21,282

Female electors: 7,95,336

Male electors: 9,25,946

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Haidergarh, Ram Nagar, Barabanki, Zaidpur, Kursi and Dariyabad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ram Sagar Rawat of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in the 1999 elections. Kamala Prasad Rawat of the BSP won the seat in the 2004 elections. In the 2009 elections, Panna Lal Punia won the seat on a Congress ticket. But he lost to Priyanka Singh Rawat of the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Demographics: Barabanki, once notorious for opium cultivation and its role in the drug trafficking, has a high proportion of Dalit population. Most Dalits here belong to the Pasi and Chamar sub-castes. The constituency also has a significant Kurmi influence, with former Union Minister Beni Prasad Verma being the top-most leader from the community.

