Barabanki Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Barabanki Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 53

Total electors: 17,21,282

Female electors: 7,95,336

Male electors: 9,25,946

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Haidergarh, Ram Nagar, Barabanki, Zaidpur, Kursi and Dariyabad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Ram Sagar Rawat of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in the 1999 elections. Kamala Prasad Rawat of the BSP won the seat in the 2004 elections. In the 2009 elections, Panna Lal Punia won the seat on a Congress ticket. But he lost to Priyanka Singh Rawat of the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Demographics: Barabanki, once notorious for opium cultivation and its role in the drug trafficking, has a high proportion of Dalit population. Most Dalits here belong to the Pasi and Chamar sub-castes. The constituency also has a significant Kurmi influence, with former Union Minister Beni Prasad Verma being the top-most leader from the community.

