Bapatla Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: close contest between Nandigam Suresh from YSRCP and Malyadi Sriram from TDP

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 15:41:04 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
YSRCP Nandigam Suresh 74,493 Votes 49% Votes
TDP Malyadi Sriram 68,358 Votes 45% Votes
BSP K. Devanand 3,830 Votes 3% Votes
INC J.D. Seelam 1,713 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 1,513 Votes 1% Votes
BJP Challagali Kishore Kumar 1,228 Votes 1% Votes
IND Bussa Nagaraju 214 Votes 0% Votes
IND Golla Baburao 141 Votes 0% Votes
PPOI Kumar Kattepogu 98 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gella Nagamalli 83 Votes 0% Votes
AIPP Nuthakki Rama Rao 73 Votes 0% Votes
NVDP Gadde Hari Babu 71 Votes 0% Votes
MDPP China Nageswara Rao Sadhu 52 Votes 0% Votes
APP Thumati Ravi 36 Votes 0% Votes
Bapatla Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 32

Total electors: 1,392,964 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 594,010

Male electors: 583,921

Reserved: Yes, For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. According to the Delimitations of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies order, 2008, this constituency was reserved for SC. Earlier, the seat was not reserved.

Assembly Constituencies: Parchur, Chirala, Repalle, Santhanuthalapadu (SC), Vemuru (SC), Bapatla, Addanki

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: TDP’s D Rama Naidu was elected MP in the 1999 elections. In 2004 Congress candidate Daggubati Purandeswari won the election. In the next election, Congress candidate Panabaka Lakshmi was elected MP. TDP reclaimed the seat in 2014 when candidate Sriram Malyadri won the election.

Demographics: Bapatla includes a part of the coastal city of Guntur, along the Bay of Bengal. Since establishment, Congress has won six times in this constituency. TDP has won five times. The party has decided to field sitting MP Sriram Malyadri from the region in 2019 elections with the hope for a sixth victory for the party.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 15:41:04 IST

