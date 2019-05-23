Bapatla Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates

Bapatla Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 32

Total electors: 1,392,964 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 594,010

Male electors: 583,921

Reserved: Yes, For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. According to the Delimitations of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies order, 2008, this constituency was reserved for SC. Earlier, the seat was not reserved.

Assembly Constituencies: Parchur, Chirala, Repalle, Santhanuthalapadu (SC), Vemuru (SC), Bapatla, Addanki

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: TDP’s D Rama Naidu was elected MP in the 1999 elections. In 2004 Congress candidate Daggubati Purandeswari won the election. In the next election, Congress candidate Panabaka Lakshmi was elected MP. TDP reclaimed the seat in 2014 when candidate Sriram Malyadri won the election.

Demographics: Bapatla includes a part of the coastal city of Guntur, along the Bay of Bengal. Since establishment, Congress has won six times in this constituency. TDP has won five times. The party has decided to field sitting MP Sriram Malyadri from the region in 2019 elections with the hope for a sixth victory for the party.

